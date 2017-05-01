Students excited about MSUB's new drone class

The popularity of drones has them flying into classrooms at MSUB.

Learning the legal ins and outs of flying drones was just one of the things that attracted bob ruble to sign up for two drone classes.?

In addition to learning the regulations, ruble was also interested in the future development of the industry, as well as the technical aspects of drones.

"Being able to use a drone would enable me to have both unusual perspective for both still photography and also to get into video editing and creation," Bob Ruble, drone class, student says.

Each student who registers for the "drones for dummies" class, receives a basic drone they can keep.

To learn how to register for the class you can go to:

http://www.msubillings.edu/extendedcampus/drones_for_dummies.htm