Devils Tower in Wyoming brings money to local economy

By Associated Press
DEVILS TOWER, Wyo. (AP) - Visitors to Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming spent more than $31 million in communities near the park last year.
    
The National Park Service report says the spending by the 498,000 visitors to the nation's first national monument supported 500 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of nearly $40 million.
    
Monument Superintendent Tim Reid says national park tourism is a significant driver in state and local economies, returning $10 for every $1 spent in National Park Service units.

