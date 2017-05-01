Devils Tower in Wyoming brings money to local economy

The Montana Rescue Mission leads an effort to help as many homeless individuals as possible.
The Montana Rescue Mission leads an effort to help as many homeless individuals as possible.
Fourteen elementary schools in Billings have paired with United Way of Yellowstone County to go door to door to make sure everyone is ready to attend the first day.
Fourteen elementary schools in Billings have paired with United Way of Yellowstone County to go door to door to make sure everyone is ready to attend the first day.
Body pulled from Yellowstone River was a male. Will be sent to Missoula for DNA testing.
Body pulled from Yellowstone River was a male. Will be sent to Missoula for DNA testing.
Wyoming ranks second in the nation both in the rate of workplace fatalities and the rate of older workers dying on the job, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics.
Wyoming ranks second in the nation both in the rate of workplace fatalities and the rate of older workers dying on the job, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
SPOKANE, Wash. - High temperatures and winds will combine to damage air quality in much of Eastern Washington for the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Spokane, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Ferry counties through noon on Saturday.
SPOKANE, Wash. - High temperatures and winds will combine to damage air quality in much of Eastern Washington for the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for Spokane, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Ferry counties through noon on Saturday.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Prepare to pay a hefty fine if you are caught throwing a lit cigarette out of your car window. It doesn't take much for a little spark to ignite an entire area of brush. Local law enforcement is taking every precaution possible to prevent fires this season including issuing fines to deter people from doing so. It is going to cost you $1,025 dollars if you are caught littering.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Prepare to pay a hefty fine if you are caught throwing a lit cigarette out of your car window. It doesn't take much for a little spark to ignite an entire area of brush. Local law enforcement is taking every precaution possible to prevent fires this season including issuing fines to deter people from doing so. It is going to cost you $1,025 dollars if you are caught littering.
Jai Kelli is a singer and songwriter and she is now making big moves - but Tri-Cities will always her home.
Jai Kelli is a singer and songwriter and she is now making big moves - but Tri-Cities will always her home.
NEW YORK - NFL training camps have been open for less than a week and Tom Brady is already on top of the league once again. The Patriots' superstar quarterback ranks No. 1 in merchandise sales in a list compiled by the NFL players union. The list is based on total sales of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise tracking year-to-date results from March 1 to May 31.
NEW YORK - NFL training camps have been open for less than a week and Tom Brady is already on top of the league once again. The Patriots' superstar quarterback ranks No. 1 in merchandise sales in a list compiled by the NFL players union. The list is based on total sales of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise tracking year-to-date results from March 1 to May 31.
A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one.
A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities say a 19-year-old firefighter has died after being struck by a falling tree while responding to a small blaze in western Montana. Missoula County sheriff's officials say Trenton Johnson of Missoula died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon in a hospital. Johnson worked for a Merlin, Oregon-based private firefighting contractor called Grayback Forestry Inc.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities say a 19-year-old firefighter has died after being struck by a falling tree while responding to a small blaze in western Montana. Missoula County sheriff's officials say Trenton Johnson of Missoula died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon in a hospital. Johnson worked for a Merlin, Oregon-based private firefighting contractor called Grayback Forestry Inc.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana. 33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana. 33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - WSDOT cameras were rolling Wednesday morning when a hot air balloon made a landing next to State Route 9 and Highway 2 in Snohomish. The rainbow colored balloon landed in a retention pond at around 8:30 a.m., just a little further than they had originally planned. None of the 6 passengers were injured, in fact one of them described the landing as "soft", but the spectacle certain turned some heads from passing motorists.
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - WSDOT cameras were rolling Wednesday morning when a hot air balloon made a landing next to State Route 9 and Highway 2 in Snohomish. The rainbow colored balloon landed in a retention pond at around 8:30 a.m., just a little further than they had originally planned. None of the 6 passengers were injured, in fact one of them described the landing as "soft", but the spectacle certain turned some heads from passing motorists.
SEATTLE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol wants to remind citizens to not leave your animals unattended in the car on hot days. Troopers rescued a dog from an abandoned car on I-5 on Monday. The temperature inside the car was around 120 degrees by the time Troopers got to him. The pup was okay. "It's important to point out the dangers of leaving animals inside hot cars.
SEATTLE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol wants to remind citizens to not leave your animals unattended in the car on hot days. Troopers rescued a dog from an abandoned car on I-5 on Monday. The temperature inside the car was around 120 degrees by the time Troopers got to him. The pup was okay. "It's important to point out the dangers of leaving animals inside hot cars.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a vandalism spree in Livingston, which police say has done an estimated $30,000 worth of damage.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a vandalism spree in Livingston, which police say has done an estimated $30,000 worth of damage.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
Body pulled from Yellowstone River was a male. Will be sent to Missoula for DNA testing.
Body pulled from Yellowstone River was a male. Will be sent to Missoula for DNA testing.
Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer.
Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer.
The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.
The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.
Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate.
Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate.
J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.
J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.
With the upcoming partial closure of the coal fired power plant, hundreds of workers will be losing their jobs. Now, the U.S. government has awarded 4.6 million dollars to Montana to help retrain coal workers.
With the upcoming partial closure of the coal fired power plant, hundreds of workers will be losing their jobs. Now, the U.S. government has awarded 4.6 million dollars to Montana to help retrain coal workers.
Wyoming ranks second in the nation both in the rate of workplace fatalities and the rate of older workers dying on the job, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics.
Wyoming ranks second in the nation both in the rate of workplace fatalities and the rate of older workers dying on the job, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics.
For the second time in a decade, the U.S. government has removed grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region from the threatened species list.
For the second time in a decade, the U.S. government has removed grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region from the threatened species list.
The world’s most famous female aviator is back in the news, and one of her treasured possessions is now on display in Cody.
The world’s most famous female aviator is back in the news, and one of her treasured possessions is now on display in Cody.
A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year.
A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year.
Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.
Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.
As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.
As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.