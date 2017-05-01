Border agents find 67 lbs of marijuana hidden inside casket near Tombstone, Ariz.

A hearse stuffed with 67 lbs of marijuana is discovered by border agents. The driver was stopped and questioned near Tombstone, Ariz.

According to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents stopped the hearse at a checkpoint and inspected the vehicle. After requesting a canine unit, they discovered the hearse was loaded with multiple bricks of marijuana worth over $33,000.

Border Patrol says several bags of manure were mixed with the bags of marijuana to try and mask the scent of the contraband.

Agents arrested the driver of the hearse. They say he's a 28-year-old U.S. citizen. He has been charged with narcotics smuggling.