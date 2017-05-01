Woman says note from Chinese 'prisoner' was hidden in new purse - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Woman says note from Chinese 'prisoner' was hidden in new purse

Posted: Updated:

A Sierra Vista, Arizona woman says she believes she found a note from a Chinese "prisoner" pleading for help, claiming he or she was being forced to work under abusive conditions.

According to CNN affiliate KVOA News, the woman had the note translated a few times to verify the message.

A spokesperson for Walmart issued a statement to KVOA saying: 

  • Most Popular