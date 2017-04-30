‘Jackets Softball Ends Season with Split

Bella Rovens tied her own single-season walks record and Kelsey Devlin had a double in the final at-bat of her career, and the Montana State University Billings softball team split a doubleheader against Great Northwest Athletic Conference opponent Simon Fraser University at Avitus Group Stadium on Sunday.

The Yellowjackets scored seven runs in the first inning, and ran away with the opener 9-2 in Game 1. Simon Fraser took the series however, winning 8-4 in Game 2 to end the year with a record of 12-32 overall and 8-20 in GNAC play.

Rovens finished her career with 190 games played, tied for the most in MSUB history. The four-year starter picked up three hits Sunday, bringing her record-total to 216, and she also finished No. 1 in MSUB history in at-bats (622), runs (157), and walks (89), and ended up as a career .346 hitter.

Devlin had two hits in each game Sunday, moving to a tie for eighth in MSUB history with 162 in her career as she matched Taylor Hoke’s mark. Devlin also had a pair of RBIs, and finished No. 5 in MSUB history with 106 in her four seasons at MSUB. “I am proud of the seniors who finished their careers, and especially of Kelsey and Bella who gave everything they had to the softball program for four and five years,” said MSUB head coach Jessica Rayman. “Those other three seniors bought in right away, and I feel like they did a good job setting the tone this year.”

MSUB finished the 2017 season at 16-33 overall, and went 10-18 in GNAC play. “We learned a lot about ourselves, and learned what it meant to fight this season,” said MSUB head coach Jessica Rayman. “We just have to continue to grow and get better each year. I’m proud of the way they battled throughout the year, and they never gave up.”

Game 1 – MSU Billings 9, Simon Fraser 2

Heather Tracy kicked off a string of six consecutive hits in the first inning, as Megan Dettling, Devlin, Myrissa Prince, and Nicole Tiffany all had RBIs with one out. Vanessa Almario brought home two more with a two-out home run to center field, and MSUB was never in jeopardy of yielding the lead.

Megan Dettling threw the complete game in the circle, striking out four and scattering seven hits in seven innings while giving up two runs.

Tori Belton recovered after the big first inning, and gave up just two runs the rest of the way with seven strikeouts and no walks for the Clan.

Dallas Tilley got SFU on the board with a solo home run in the top of the second inning, but it was the last run that Dettling allowed until the top of the sixth. The junior relied on her defense to limit the baserunners through the middle innings, as Devlin had a solid play on a sharp line drive short-hop, and Jessica Bagnell followed by snagging an inning-ending line-out double play to finish the fourth inning.

An RBI-single by Devlin in the fifth and the second home run of the weekend for Heather Tracy in the sixth added two more runs to MSUB’s lead, and Dettling worked around a one-out single in the seventh to shut the door.

Tracy, Dettling, Devlin and Almario each had a pair of hits in the opener for MSUB, while SFU’s Tilley was the lone visitor with two hits in the game.

Game 2 – Simon Fraser 8, MSU Billings 4

Entering the seventh inning leading just 5-4, SFU picked up three runs in the frame and shut down the ‘Jackets in the final inning of the year. Amanda Janes had an RBI-groundout in the last inning, and SFU also scored on a fielder’s choice and an error to pull ahead by four runs.

Clan starter Alia Stachoski retired the first nine hitters she faced, and tossed 3 1/3 innings in the game. Morganne Blattmann finished the final 3 2/3, striking out two and giving up just one run on four hits the rest of the way.

The Clan struck first this time, as Katherine Murnaghan led off the second inning with a home run and Gillis had an RBI-double to make it 2-0. Two more SFU runs in the fourth came on four walks and a hit batter in the inning, but Maddy Lincoln finally ended the frame with a strikeout to strand the bases loaded.

The ‘Jackets fought for three runs in the bottom of the inning, as Rovens notched the 215th and final hit of her career up the middle to lead off. After another hit by Tracy, Cameron Cassinelli broke the MSUB single-season RBI record with a two-run base hit to left to give her 51 on the year. She surpassed Hoke’s mark of 50 from the 2015 season.

Rovens drew a walk in the fourth inning, her 27th of the year to match the MSUB single-season record that she set in 2015. “Bella really left her mark on MSUB softball, and this class is going to be a group that is remembered and talked about in a positive way long after they’re gone,” Rayman said.

Prince had a sacrifice fly to make the score 4-3, but SFU got one back in the fifth on an RBI-single by Janes.

Devlin’s final career at-bat was a double to right in the sixth, and the final swing of the bat by Tiffany brought Devlin home to pull MSUB within one. “Kelsey did a tremendous job playing third all year, and especially this weekend,” said Rayman. “She has really bought into this program, and will always be a supporter. We are definitely looking for the underclassmen to follow in her footsteps.”

The 82nd and final hit of the historic season by Tracy gave MSUB a two-out baserunner in the seventh, but Clan leftfielder Robyn Mogavero made a leaping catch on a deep fly ball by Katlyn Stringari to end the game and the season.

Devlin and Tracy each had two hits in the final game of the season, and Hailey Gearey was the lone SFU player with two hits in the game. Dettling started and threw 3 2/3 innings, and Lincoln pitched the final 3 1/3 for the ‘Jackets.