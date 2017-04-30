Despite Unorthodox Journey, West's Donahue Excited for NFL

This weekend the Chicago Bears made a trade at the beginning of the NFL draft to acquire North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Now how does that affect former Billings West linebacker Dylan Donahue? Well in the trade they gave up their third and fourth round picks. Which is where they told him, they'd select him.

"I was on the phone with the Bears for a long time, they mentioned the third and fourth, and then they ran out of picks," said Donahue. "But yeah, I'm glad with the way it turned out."

The way it turned out was that at pick 181 the New York Jets called to let Dylan know he would be the newest member of "Gang Green."

"They were just congratulating me, and reminding me that 'you're a Jet now,'" said Donahue. "Come bring your high motor and personality to the team, and we'll make something happen this year."

Donahue will no doubt bring a strong sense of perseverance to the Big Apple as well. Dylan started his college career at Montana Western, before quitting football after his freshman year, then deciding not to give it up, transferred to Palomar College, a junior college in California, before signing with D-II West Georgia, and leaving as their all time sacks leader with 25.5.

"It was a lot of hard work, and a lot of struggle that I went through," said Donahue. "Finally getting to West Georgia, and everything is coming into place. It's finally working out, and it's a big weight off my shoulders."

Now Dylan will look to lay that weight on someone else's shoulders. And after the Chicago Bears trade, he's already got target number one circled.

If you see Mitchell Trubisky now since they had to trade away all those picks, you might be a little more motivated to sack him?

"Exactly," laughed Donahue. "I'm looking forward to that day, and I hope he is too."