Tour de Fleur kicks off its second annual event

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The second annual Tour de Fleur event happened today and what a perfect day it was this afternoon for a bike ride.
Dozens of people came out to ride in the Tour de Fleur event and besides a gusty wind, the sun was out and brightening up peoples' faces.
According to the executive director, Kristi Drake of Billings TrailNet, said they are hosting this event to encourage and inspire women to get out there and ride their bicycles. She said each person was encouraged to decorate their bikes with flowers and to get creative.
Drake said this bike ride was meant to enjoy a  nice cruise for a one or three mile ride.
"Anybody can ride a bike," said Drake. "Whether you've been on a bike, you know, all your life or it's been a while since, you know, you've actually gotten in the saddle. That it's not intimidating and that it's fun and there are people all over the, you know, all over the city doing it as well and just to, you know, get out there and be a kid."
Drake said at the end of the ride, the participants got to drink mimosas as a victory drink.
The sun out, live music, and decorative bikes gave this event a very festive and fun atmosphere.

