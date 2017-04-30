BPD: Motorcyclist in critical condition after being found in yar - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

BPD: Motorcyclist in critical condition after being found in yard

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Early Sunday morning Billings Police officers responded to the report of a suspicious motorcycle parked along the cement railing approximately half way up Zimmerman Trail. Officers attempted to contact the owner of the motorcycle via phone and at his address with no success. The motorcycle was upright and had little to no damage to it, according to officers. Officers say during a search at the bottom of the hill below the motorcycle, officers found evidence that a person was possibly seriously injured and began scouring the area. A 25-year-old male of Billings was found in the yard of a home on Leann Blvd.

The male was identified as the driver of the motorcycle, and was found to have life threatening injuries. Officers report the male was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. The Billings Police Department Crash Investigation Team is investigating the incident. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. No one else was injured in the crash.
 

