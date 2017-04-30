Former West Standout Dylan Donahue Drafted by Jets - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Former West Standout Dylan Donahue Drafted by Jets

It wasn't where he thought he'd go, but Dylan Donahue is thrilled to be a part of "Gang Green." The former Billings West defensive lineman was scooped up in the fifth round, number 181 overall, in this weekend's NFL draft by the New York Jets. Dylan found out he'd be heading to the Big Apple via an 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, and his new linebackers coach, Kevin Greene. Donahue spent his past two seasons playing for D-II West Georgia, where he became the school's all time sacks leader with 25.5.

Donahue is following in his father's footsteps entering the NFL, where his father Mitch played four seasons with the Broncos and 49ers.

