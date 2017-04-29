Walk MS event a success

The 'Walk MS' event has finally arrived and what a perfect day it was to hold this event!

More than a thousand people attended Walk MS in Billings. Participants included children, families, friends, and even dogs. People were seen warming up and working out just before the walk started. There was plenty of fun going around and people making the most out of today. Some of the people who participated had a reason to walk in this event.

"I know our mom was diagnosed in 2008 and I think her co-worker was diagnosed I think a few years ago," said Jon Wolverton, participant of 'walk MS'. "You know, I'm not really like a morning person, so I think I'm probably gonna walk it instead of run."

"I have MS," said Jim Sweet, one of the participants who walked in today's event. "I was diagnosed in 2014. I'm originally from Montana, but currently live in south Florida so we walked down there in February and then organized a team, walk up here with family and friends up from Montana."

Over a billion dollars has been raised for Multiple-Sclerosis nation wide. 52 thousand dollars has been raised right here in Billings.