Walk MS event a success - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Walk MS event a success

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The 'Walk MS' event has finally arrived and what a perfect day it was to hold this event!

More than a thousand people attended Walk MS in Billings. Participants included children, families, friends, and even dogs. People were seen warming up and working out just before the walk started. There was plenty of fun going around and people making the most out of today. Some of the people who participated had a  reason to walk in this event.
"I know our mom was diagnosed in 2008 and I think her co-worker was diagnosed I think a few years ago," said Jon Wolverton, participant of 'walk MS'. "You know, I'm not really like a morning person, so I think I'm probably gonna walk it instead of run."
"I have MS," said Jim Sweet, one of the participants who walked in today's event. "I was diagnosed in 2014. I'm originally from Montana, but currently live in south Florida so we walked down there in February and then organized a team, walk up here with family and friends up from Montana."

Over a billion dollars has been raised for Multiple-Sclerosis nation wide. 52 thousand dollars has been raised right here in Billings.

  • LocalMore>>

  • New museum coming to Cody

    New museum coming to Cody

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:24 AM EDT2017-08-01 05:24:12 GMT
    Cody Wyoming will soon have a new museum. It is housed in one of the oldest structures in town. Tourists saw a field of American flags in Cody every June for the last few years. But, the flags were not just a patriotic display. This Field of Honor was created to raise money for Cody’s Heritage Museum at the 110 year old Demaris House downtown. The Vice President of the Cody Heritage Museum Board, Lynn Houze explained, “The very first meeting happened in January of 2...
    Cody Wyoming will soon have a new museum. It is housed in one of the oldest structures in town. Tourists saw a field of American flags in Cody every June for the last few years. But, the flags were not just a patriotic display. This Field of Honor was created to raise money for Cody’s Heritage Museum at the 110 year old Demaris House downtown. The Vice President of the Cody Heritage Museum Board, Lynn Houze explained, “The very first meeting happened in January of 2...

  • Local rancher suffers severe burns during Lodgepole Complex Fires

    Local rancher suffers severe burns during Lodgepole Complex Fires

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-08-01 04:12:20 GMT

    The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives. 

    The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives. 

  • How proposed mill levy would impact property owners

    How proposed mill levy would impact property owners

    Monday, July 31 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-08-01 03:38:00 GMT

    Yellowstone County does not have enough prosecutors to get criminals off the streets. Now, in an effort to help make our community safer, the Yellowstone County Commission is considering a mill levy to help add additional positions.

    Yellowstone County does not have enough prosecutors to get criminals off the streets. Now, in an effort to help make our community safer, the Yellowstone County Commission is considering a mill levy to help add additional positions.

    •   

  • Most Popular