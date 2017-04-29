Billings woman says flea/tick medicine poisoned her pet

Earlier this week, we brought you keeping your pet healthy with home check-ups, but what if the method of home treatment is actually harmful rather than helpful? Melinda Lee investigates pet poison in disguise, and shares one woman's search for answers.

For Patricia Doll, dogs are much more than pets.

"This is my family, this is my baby," the 62-year-old Billings woman said of her furry family member, Tucker.

Doll said she is heartbroken and disgusted watching Tucker continue to suffer after the use of one flea and tick medicine. She said she began to notice changes to her 12-year-old Miniature Pinscher and Poodle mix's body within hours of applying Sergeant's Gold Flea & Tick Squeeze-On For Dogs.

"He was basically miserable, and walking really funny with his back humped up," Doll said. "You can just see when you touch him how he flinches, and that's just wrong."

Doll said Tucker began to lose his hair, exposing blisters on his skin. She said she immediately called the medicine manufacturer seeking answers.

"I called the manufacturer and first thing they explained what Tucker is going through, they knew exactly what was going on, this was happening to other people," Doll said.

Doll said she was also advised to take her dog to the local emergency vet clinic. Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care Center Veterinarian Emily Gocke-Smith treated Tucker.

"Pat put the correct amount (of medicine) on the dog, so she didn't do anything wrong," Gocke-Smith said. "His reaction is described as a severe pins and needles sensation on the skin, so his skin was very irritated on the surface where the treatment was applied."

Gocke-Smith said it's important to use caution when applying a product to a pet, and consulting a vet first is one way to find better products. If you do notice a bad reaction to a pet product, Gocke-Smith said it's best to immediately bathe your animal, then bring them to the clinic for further treatment.

As Tucker continues his treatments, Doll said she has a case number from the medicine's manufacturer, and hope that her dog's battle may save other families from the same pain.

"If you have to worry about putting something on your animal to protect it, and this is what it does to it, no, that's wrong. That could hurt or possibly hurt our little guys," Doll said.

The Billings woman added: "if anything happens to him beyond this, I can't handle it."

We've also reached out to the medicine manufacturer and have yet to receive comment but will be continuing to investigate the issue and keep you updated on air and online.