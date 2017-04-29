Billings woman says flea/tick medicine poisoned her pet - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Billings woman says flea/tick medicine poisoned her pet

Posted: Updated:
Patricia Doll-DuMolt said this flea and tick medicine poisoned her 11-year-old poodle mix Patricia Doll-DuMolt said this flea and tick medicine poisoned her 11-year-old poodle mix

Earlier this week, we brought you keeping your pet healthy with home check-ups, but what if the method of home treatment is actually harmful rather than helpful? Melinda Lee investigates pet poison in disguise, and shares one woman's search for answers. 

For Patricia Doll, dogs are much more than pets. 

"This is my family, this is my baby," the 62-year-old Billings woman said of her furry family member, Tucker.

Doll said she is heartbroken and disgusted watching Tucker continue to suffer after the use of one flea and tick medicine. She said she began to notice changes to her 12-year-old Miniature Pinscher and Poodle mix's body within hours of applying Sergeant's Gold Flea & Tick Squeeze-On For Dogs.

"He was basically miserable, and walking really funny with his back humped up," Doll said. "You can just see when you touch him how he flinches, and that's just wrong."

Doll said Tucker began to lose his hair, exposing blisters on his skin. She said she immediately called the medicine manufacturer seeking answers.

"I called the manufacturer and first thing they explained what Tucker is going through, they knew exactly what was going on, this was happening to other people," Doll said. 

Doll said she was also advised to take her dog to the local emergency vet clinic. Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care Center Veterinarian Emily Gocke-Smith treated Tucker. 

"Pat put the correct amount (of medicine) on the dog, so she didn't do anything wrong," Gocke-Smith said. "His reaction is described as a severe pins and needles sensation on the skin, so his skin was very irritated on the surface where the treatment was applied."

Gocke-Smith said it's important to use caution when applying a product to a pet, and consulting a vet first is one way to find better products. If you do notice a bad reaction to a pet product, Gocke-Smith said it's best to immediately bathe your animal, then bring them to the clinic for further treatment. 

As Tucker continues his treatments, Doll said she has a case number from the medicine's manufacturer, and hope that her dog's battle may save other families from the same pain. 

"If you have to worry about putting something on your animal to protect it, and this is what it does to it, no, that's wrong. That could hurt or possibly hurt our little guys," Doll said. 

The Billings woman added: "if anything happens to him beyond this, I can't handle it." 

We've also reached out to the medicine manufacturer and have yet to receive comment but will be continuing to investigate the issue and keep you updated on air and online. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:24:53 GMT

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

  • Serial burglar gives tips on keeping your home BURGLAR PROOF

    Serial burglar gives tips on keeping your home BURGLAR PROOF

    Monday, March 6 2017 6:00 AM EST2017-03-06 11:00:21 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Walk down just about any Spokane block, and you'll find at least one neighbor who's been the victim of property crime. It's an issue Spokane continues to battle. But one former serial burglar hopes to change that, by giving up his secrets.  Mike Mace has spent years logging all the hours he can to be able to provide a nice place for his family. That's why he takes it personal when crooks target him.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Walk down just about any Spokane block, and you'll find at least one neighbor who's been the victim of property crime. It's an issue Spokane continues to battle. But one former serial burglar hopes to change that, by giving up his secrets.  Mike Mace has spent years logging all the hours he can to be able to provide a nice place for his family. That's why he takes it personal when crooks target him.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Liberty fire doubles in size Sunday

    Liberty fire doubles in size Sunday

    Sunday, July 30 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-07-31 02:22:45 GMT

    Large and dark smoke plumes seen from all over Missoula. 

    Large and dark smoke plumes seen from all over Missoula. 

  • Your Health: FDA to make tobacco products less addicting

    Your Health: FDA to make tobacco products less addicting

    Monday, July 31 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-07-31 04:50:24 GMT
    New moves from federal health officials in the battle to get more people to kick the habit. And step one, is a path to make tobacco products less addictive by cutting the nicotine. 
    New moves from federal health officials in the battle to get more people to kick the habit. And step one, is a path to make tobacco products less addictive by cutting the nicotine. 

  • Montana refuge opened to ranchers who lost grass to fires

    Montana refuge opened to ranchers who lost grass to fires

    Saturday, July 29 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-07-29 18:39:50 GMT
    Courtesy: InciwebCourtesy: Inciweb

    MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is opening the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge to grazing for ranchers who lost rangeland in a large wildfire in eastern Montana. 

    MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is opening the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge to grazing for ranchers who lost rangeland in a large wildfire in eastern Montana. 

  • Thousands evacuated after stage fire at concert

    Thousands evacuated after stage fire at concert

    Saturday, July 29 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-07-30 03:23:45 GMT

    Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage. 

    Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage. 

  • 18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:08:35 GMT

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 