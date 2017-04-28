West Pole Vaulters Qualify for State as a Family

"I think that our main secret here is that Katrina, Shea, and I are all really big family people, and we love each other."

As of now in Class AA there are seven girls qualified for state in the pole vault, three of which are West High Golden Bears, and they feel it's family they have to thank for that.

"It's awesome, because not only are you happy for yourself when you do good, but you've got two other people cheering you on and that you get to cheer for," said senior Shae Helterbran. "You're not by yourself. You've got a whole team, and it's the entire track team, but also you've got your poll vault crew, and it's just awesome to not feel like you're all by yourself."

"We're a family, and we stick together," said senior Katrina Terry. "And we have a coach that puts in a lot of time outside of just practice for us. And he really gives us 100%, so we do our best to do the same for him."

That coach, Scott Palin, who's currently in his ninth season at West, has certainly left an impact on his team, who view him as more than just a leader.

"In every way you can go to coach Palin about anything," said Helterbran. "Like last night we even just had a heart to heart. And you're not going to listen to a coach that you don't have another relationship with."

"I think for us girls it's more that he kind of sets us off to the side and says that 'you guys are like diamonds: you're rare. You can do anything if you put your mind to it,'" said senior Tendra Palin.

And these seniors have some pretty big hopes for state.

"In a perfect world 1-2-3," said Helterbran. "What we want to do is our best. And if it happens, it happens, and everything works out at the state meet. And if it doesn't it's not the end of the world."

"It's been something that we've always talked about, even since freshman year, because it's your number one goal for high school is to shoot for the championship," said Terry. "And obviously there's three of us, and we all can't be number one, but we're going to try."