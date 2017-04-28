Powell police aim to build trust, starting with children

When Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt walks down the street or into a café, everybody knows his name. They often joke with him. Getting to know people is part of the job, as far as he’s concerned.

"At least once a week every officer is supposed to walk down Bent Street, just pop indoors and talk to store owners and whoever else, and just see people on the street," Eckerdt said.

But, even in this small town, where people and police know each other, Eckerdt has noticed something disturbing, when parents with children see police.

Eckerdt says some parents are accidentally teaching their kids to be afraid of police. It's a trend he's trying to stop, with a campaign to change the message to children.

"I would challenge you to find an officer who has not walked into a restaurant, and seen and heard a parent lean over to a child, ‘You better eat your vegetables, or he’s going to take you away,'" Eckerdt said.

Eckerdt says he understands it’s just a joke, but he said four or five-year-olds may not.

"You could actually be teaching your children to be afraid of law enforcement.”

Echerdt says it could have dangerous consequences.

"Someday, hopefully not, but someday your child may wander off, and you’re going to call us to help find your lost child, and if you have inadvertently taught your child to hide from law enforcement, we’re not going to be able to help you.”

Some people tell their children to trust police. One woman at the Powell Youth Club told her granddaughter to trust police.

She pointed to Eckerdt and said, "They’re good people."

One young teen at the club seemed perfectly comfortable talking to the tall man with a badge.

But, some automatically pull away. Eckerdt started a campaign to teach parents to teach children to trust police.

He said if children learn to see police as a hammer rather than a protector, “Then they grow up with that mindset and it affects our contacts with them when they get into high school, when they get into college, when they become adults.”

So, as long as he’s here, his campaign will continue, face to face, smile to smile, to keep his community safe.

"We’re all in this together, so if we can have the resource of all the eyes of the community to help us do our job, we can do our job better.”