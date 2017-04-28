Throwback Thursday 4/27 - Billings Thunder Bolts

James Paxton continued his dominance and picked up another win on Sunday.

SEATTLE (AP) -- James Paxton wrapped up a perfect July. Paxton tossed six scoreless innings, becoming the first Mariners pitcher to win six games in a single month, and Nelson Cruz had a three-run homer to pace Seattle to a 9-1 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday. "I didn't even think he was his best stuff-wise today," said Mariners manager Scott Servais. "I thought he was just a tick off with his breaking pitches. But, the fastball was really good, got ahead in ...