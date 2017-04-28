Trump will zero in on trade agreements during 100th day - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Trump will zero in on trade agreements during 100th day

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will order a comprehensive study of the nation's trade agreements Saturday to determine whether America is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the 164-nation World Trade Organization.
    
Trump's latest executive order will be signed on his 100th day in office. The last week has been a flurry of activity as Trump and his team have tried to rack up accomplishments before reaching that symbolic mark.
    
Trump is expected to sign the order ahead of a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
    
It will give the Commerce Department and the U.S. Trade Representative 180 days to identify ways in which trade agreements are failing American workers.
    
Trump this week announced his intention to work to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement instead of pulling out.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

