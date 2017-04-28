Local venues see positive outlook towards Garth Brooks concert - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Local venues see positive outlook towards Garth Brooks concert

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

KULR-8 went to find out how other venues would be affected by a huge concert like Garth Brooks. The venues seemed to have a positive outlook.

Jody Grant, marketing director of the Alberta Blair Theater, said bringing a name of big recognition and star power will help all of the venues. She also said the more famous people coming to Billings, the more help it'll bring.

The owner of Pub Station, Sean Lynch, echoed Grant's outlook and said every venue is supportive of other venues because they all benefit in some way.

"I don't think it'll affect the venues in any negative way whatsoever. I think any entertainment and influx of people to the Billings market is a very positive thing," Lynch said.

MetraPark Marketing Director Ray Massie said big events like these will bring more celebrities to Billings.

"It also makes the community more interesting if we can support Garth Brooks, a Carrie Underwood, an Eagles, a Motley Crew," Massie said. "If we can support that, then we can support other entertainment, other acts like a Bonnie Raitt or the Oak Ridge Boys in town in addition to what we do here at Rimrock Auto Arena."

One particular venue is holding the Garth Brooks concert and that means KULR-8 will be giving away tickets to see him. Make sure to register here starting Monday, May 1. We'll be giving away a pair of tickets on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of May.

Ray Massie says the only way you can purchase tickets is online or by phone, so do not go to Rimrock Auto Arena to stand in line because they will not be selling tickets at the box office.

