Effort to bring Garth Brooks back to Billings took years

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Ray Massie, marketing sales director at MetraPark, said the plan to get Garth Brooks to Billings has been brewing since 2013.

Massie said this event is Garth Brooks' 65th stop on his tour and it's also his smallest, but that doesn't mean ticket prices will be pricier than any other stop Garth Brooks has made. Massie said MetraPark will not be benefiting much from this event.

According to Massie, four cents out of every dollar per ticket sold will be going to the venue. He said good business really benefits the community, and organizations like Visit Billings and the Breakfast Exchange Club helped make this event possible.

"It takes a lot of money sometimes to bring these kind of performers into town and they work together with the co-promote fund which the Breakfast Exchange Club helped start in 2014 to generate money that we need to use in order to offset some of the expenses of these artists when they come to play," said Massie.

Massie said the Garth Brooks concert will sell out fast and the only way you can buy tickets is online or by phone.

