Montana man charged with trying to smother infant son

University of Montana student detained in China is released after 40 hours hours of negotiations.
Openly thanks Ryan Zinke for his efforts.
Large and dark smoke plumes seen from all over Missoula.
MT--Assault Charge-Gianforte
MT--Montana Budget Cuts
Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage.
Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides.
While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety.
An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)
MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is opening the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge to grazing for ranchers who lost rangeland in a large wildfire in eastern Montana.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Montana's House speaker is defending pending budget cuts that critics say will harm health services and education across the state.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte will work off his sentence for assaulting a reporter by volunteering for an organization that builds custom wheelchairs for children.
