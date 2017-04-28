Prosecutors: Woman used meth, didn't seek care for girl - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Prosecutors: Woman used meth, didn't seek care for girl

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Montana woman abused a 13-month-old girl in her care, used methamphetamine while the girl was unconscious and, when she stopped breathing, put her body in a bag and threw it in a trash can before going home to sleep.
    
Janelle Red Dog of Poplar is scheduled to plead guilty on May 1 to second-degree murder in the April 2016 death of Kenzley Olson on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
    
A court document filed Thursday says prosecutors were prepared to prove that Kenzley was ill and Red Dog could not get her to stop crying. Prosecutors say she hit the girl on the head, causing lose consciousness.
    
Documents say Red Dog and a friend used meth that night. Red Dog said the girl stopped breathing on the way to the hospital.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Thousands evacuated after stage fire at concert

    Thousands evacuated after stage fire at concert

    Saturday, July 29 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-07-30 03:23:45 GMT

    Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage. 

    Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage. 

  • Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:24:53 GMT

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

  • What cars were the "most stolen" in 2016?

    What cars were the "most stolen" in 2016?

    Saturday, July 29 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-07-30 03:18:58 GMT
     The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently released its annual list of the most stolen vehicles. Overall nationwide, the report finds that in 2016, the 1997 Honda Accord was the most stolen car.  
     The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently released its annual list of the most stolen vehicles. Overall nationwide, the report finds that in 2016, the 1997 Honda Accord was the most stolen car.  

  • 18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:08:35 GMT

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

  • Montana refuge opened to ranchers who lost grass to fires

    Montana refuge opened to ranchers who lost grass to fires

    Saturday, July 29 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-07-29 18:39:50 GMT
    Courtesy: InciwebCourtesy: Inciweb

    MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is opening the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge to grazing for ranchers who lost rangeland in a large wildfire in eastern Montana. 

    MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is opening the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge to grazing for ranchers who lost rangeland in a large wildfire in eastern Montana. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Montana House speaker defends pending state budget cuts

    Montana House speaker defends pending state budget cuts

    Sunday, July 30 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-07-30 20:27:16 GMT

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Montana's House speaker is defending pending budget cuts that critics say will harm health services and education across the state. 

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Montana's House speaker is defending pending budget cuts that critics say will harm health services and education across the state. 

  • Gianforte to fulfill assault sentence with Montana nonprofit

    Gianforte to fulfill assault sentence with Montana nonprofit

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:46:42 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte will work off his sentence for assaulting a reporter by volunteering for an organization that builds custom wheelchairs for children. 

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte will work off his sentence for assaulting a reporter by volunteering for an organization that builds custom wheelchairs for children. 