There are many ways to save fuel from the EPA, FTC and Car Care Council. Let's look at three of them:

-Driving the speed limit

drivers can save as much as 49 cents per gallon by easing up on the gas and breaks, according to car care council.

-Maintenance

using the manufacturer's recommended levels of octane gas and grade of oils, according to the FTC and EPA.

-Weight

heavy items on the roof rack can decrease fuel economy by 5% according to EPA.

-Avoid long idles

this can add extra miles per gallon, according to car care council.