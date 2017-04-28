There are many ways to save fuel from the EPA, FTC and Car Care Council. Let's look at three of them:
-Driving the speed limit
drivers can save as much as 49 cents per gallon by easing up on the gas and breaks, according to car care council.
-Maintenance
using the manufacturer's recommended levels of octane gas and grade of oils, according to the FTC and EPA.
-Weight
heavy items on the roof rack can decrease fuel economy by 5% according to EPA.
-Avoid long idles
this can add extra miles per gallon, according to car care council.
Weather
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.