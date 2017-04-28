SWX team joins Globetrotters game

Celebrities were out in force in Coeur d'Alene for the 4th annual Showcase event at the CDA Resort Golf Course. Wayne Gretzky, Darius Rucker, and Alfonso Ribeiro were just some of the celebrity golfers helping to raise money for the Community Cancer Fund. Former NBA stars Bruce Bowen and Detlef Schrempf were on hand, along with Spokane natives like NHL star Tyler Johnson and former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien.

Celebrities were out in force in Coeur d'Alene for the 4th annual Showcase event at the CDA Resort Golf Course. Wayne Gretzky, Darius Rucker, and Alfonso Ribeiro were just some of the celebrity golfers helping to raise money for the Community Cancer Fund. Former NBA stars Bruce Bowen and Detlef Schrempf were on hand, along with Spokane natives like NHL star Tyler Johnson and former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien.

SEATTLE -- Yovani Gallardo took a shutout into the sixth inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Mets 3-2 on Saturday, ending Jacob deGrom's eight-start winning streak. Gallardo (5-7), banished to the bullpen in mid-June, allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings in his second outing since returning to the rotation. He struck out two and walked two, flashing back to the form when he won 72 games over five seasons with Milwaukee. Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth for his 19...