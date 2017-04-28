Mermaid statue stolen

A Billings man is not pleased with whomever made off with a statue that has sat outside his property for half a century.

Michael Walker says a tenant at his property on Poly Drive reported the mermaid statue missing early Thursday morning.

Walker says the statue is quite heavy and would have required two strong people to lift it.

The thieves didn't manage to make a clean getaway. Walker says that he found evidence on the property indicating the statue was dropped.

Walker is asking whoever stole the statue to return it no questions asked.