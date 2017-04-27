Billings Baseball exhibit opens Saturday

Baseball enthusiasts will be happy to hear the Yellowstone County Museum will open a new baseball exhibit Saturday.

The Yellowstone County Museum and the Billings Baseball Preservation Society are coming together to create an exhibit showcasing relics from Yellowstone County's baseball past.

Jerseys, signed baseball caps and other memorabilia will all be part of the exhibit.

The opening of this exhibit coincides with the Billings American Legion hall of fame induction and banquet this Saturday.

Museum staff members said they are always looking for more memorabilia. They said any baseball donations are welcome.