Five incidents involving robberies and attempted robberies in Billings

There have been about five incidents in and around Billings involving robberies or attempted robberies. Four of the businesses were casinos and one was a hotel.

No injuries were reported from any of the incidents.

Managers from some of these businesses said they say they have security measures and certain protocol for their employees to follow.

They said you can never plan for a robbery, but you can take certain measures to keep employees and patrons safe.

"I just give them a small amount of money and they have an apron and a bag and they can keep the money in their apron," Powderhorn Lounge owner Marlin Engberg said.

He also said his casino has panic alarms employees can activate during a robbery or other emergency.