2 suspects arrested following recent Billings robberies - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

2 suspects arrested following recent Billings robberies

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
Meadow L. Bighorn Meadow L. Bighorn
Heather J. Thompson Heather J. Thompson
BILLINGS, Mont. -

UPDATE: Billings Police say they have located and arrested 40-year-old Heather Thompson in connection recent robberies in Billings earlier this week. Police say she is charged with two counts of robbery at the Western Executive Inn and the Barrel Room Pub and Casino.

This story is developing and we will have more information as it becomes available.

Arrests have been made in at least two of the recent robberies reported over the last 72 hours. According to Billings Police, two women were detained Thursday morning following a robbery at the Western Executive Inn on King Avenue West.

It was reported to police a white passenger car was involved in the Lucky Lil’s robbery Wednesday evening. Officers located a white passenger car shortly after the Western Executive Inn robbery and detained two female suspects.

According to police, 35-year-old Meadow Bighorn and 40-year-old Heather Thompson were taken to City Hall to be interviewed. Police say the suspects admitted to being involved in the Western Executive Inn robbery and Barrel Room Pub & Casino robbery that occurred on April 25. The Lucky Lil’s robbery is still being investigated. Both women were arrested and face charges of two counts of armed robbery.

Bighorn was incarcerated into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. The press release states Thompson was left unattended and walked out of a police department interview room. She was discovered missing about 6:30 Thursday morning.

At this time, Thompson has not been located and officers are actively looking for her. Thompson is not considered armed or dangerous at this time; however, if anyone knows Thompson’s location they are asked to contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 406-245-6660.  

  • LocalMore>>

  • Gianforte to fulfill assault sentence with Montana nonprofit

    Gianforte to fulfill assault sentence with Montana nonprofit

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:46:42 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte will work off his sentence for assaulting a reporter by volunteering for an organization that builds custom wheelchairs for children. 

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte will work off his sentence for assaulting a reporter by volunteering for an organization that builds custom wheelchairs for children. 

  • FAA under federal court order to review seat guidelines

    FAA under federal court order to review seat guidelines

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-07-30 04:31:52 GMT

    The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on  commercial airlines. 

    The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on  commercial airlines. 

  • Thousands evacuated after stage fire at concert

    Thousands evacuated after stage fire at concert

    Saturday, July 29 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-07-30 03:23:45 GMT

    Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage. 

    Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Thousands evacuated after stage fire at concert

    Thousands evacuated after stage fire at concert

    Saturday, July 29 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-07-30 03:23:45 GMT

    Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage. 

    Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage. 

  • Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:24:53 GMT

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

  • What cars were the "most stolen" in 2016?

    What cars were the "most stolen" in 2016?

    Saturday, July 29 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-07-30 03:18:58 GMT
     The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently released its annual list of the most stolen vehicles. Overall nationwide, the report finds that in 2016, the 1997 Honda Accord was the most stolen car.  
     The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently released its annual list of the most stolen vehicles. Overall nationwide, the report finds that in 2016, the 1997 Honda Accord was the most stolen car.  

  • Montana refuge opened to ranchers who lost grass to fires

    Montana refuge opened to ranchers who lost grass to fires

    Saturday, July 29 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-07-29 18:39:50 GMT
    Courtesy: InciwebCourtesy: Inciweb

    MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is opening the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge to grazing for ranchers who lost rangeland in a large wildfire in eastern Montana. 

    MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is opening the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge to grazing for ranchers who lost rangeland in a large wildfire in eastern Montana. 

  • 18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:08:35 GMT

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

  • Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:50:56 GMT

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

  • FAA under federal court order to review seat guidelines

    FAA under federal court order to review seat guidelines

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-07-30 04:31:52 GMT

    The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on  commercial airlines. 

    The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on  commercial airlines. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page