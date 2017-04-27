2 suspects arrested following recent Billings robberies

UPDATE: Billings Police say they have located and arrested 40-year-old Heather Thompson in connection recent robberies in Billings earlier this week. Police say she is charged with two counts of robbery at the Western Executive Inn and the Barrel Room Pub and Casino.

This story is developing and we will have more information as it becomes available.

Arrests have been made in at least two of the recent robberies reported over the last 72 hours. According to Billings Police, two women were detained Thursday morning following a robbery at the Western Executive Inn on King Avenue West.

It was reported to police a white passenger car was involved in the Lucky Lil’s robbery Wednesday evening. Officers located a white passenger car shortly after the Western Executive Inn robbery and detained two female suspects.

According to police, 35-year-old Meadow Bighorn and 40-year-old Heather Thompson were taken to City Hall to be interviewed. Police say the suspects admitted to being involved in the Western Executive Inn robbery and Barrel Room Pub & Casino robbery that occurred on April 25. The Lucky Lil’s robbery is still being investigated. Both women were arrested and face charges of two counts of armed robbery.

Bighorn was incarcerated into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. The press release states Thompson was left unattended and walked out of a police department interview room. She was discovered missing about 6:30 Thursday morning.



At this time, Thompson has not been located and officers are actively looking for her. Thompson is not considered armed or dangerous at this time; however, if anyone knows Thompson’s location they are asked to contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 406-245-6660.