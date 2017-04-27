2 suspects arrested following recent Billings robberies - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

2 suspects arrested following recent Billings robberies

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
Meadow L. Bighorn Meadow L. Bighorn
Heather J. Thompson Heather J. Thompson
BILLINGS, Mont. -

UPDATE: Billings Police say they have located and arrested 40-year-old Heather Thompson in connection recent robberies in Billings earlier this week. Police say she is charged with two counts of robbery at the Western Executive Inn and the Barrel Room Pub and Casino.

This story is developing and we will have more information as it becomes available.

Arrests have been made in at least two of the recent robberies reported over the last 72 hours. According to Billings Police, two women were detained Thursday morning following a robbery at the Western Executive Inn on King Avenue West.

It was reported to police a white passenger car was involved in the Lucky Lil’s robbery Wednesday evening. Officers located a white passenger car shortly after the Western Executive Inn robbery and detained two female suspects.

According to police, 35-year-old Meadow Bighorn and 40-year-old Heather Thompson were taken to City Hall to be interviewed. Police say the suspects admitted to being involved in the Western Executive Inn robbery and Barrel Room Pub & Casino robbery that occurred on April 25. The Lucky Lil’s robbery is still being investigated. Both women were arrested and face charges of two counts of armed robbery.

Bighorn was incarcerated into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. The press release states Thompson was left unattended and walked out of a police department interview room. She was discovered missing about 6:30 Thursday morning.

At this time, Thompson has not been located and officers are actively looking for her. Thompson is not considered armed or dangerous at this time; however, if anyone knows Thompson’s location they are asked to contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 406-245-6660.  

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:24:53 GMT

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

  • Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:50:56 GMT

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

  • Montana refuge opened to ranchers who lost grass to fires

    Montana refuge opened to ranchers who lost grass to fires

    Saturday, July 29 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-07-29 18:39:50 GMT
    Courtesy: InciwebCourtesy: Inciweb

    MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is opening the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge to grazing for ranchers who lost rangeland in a large wildfire in eastern Montana. 

    MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is opening the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge to grazing for ranchers who lost rangeland in a large wildfire in eastern Montana. 

  • 18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:08:35 GMT

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

  • Fire near Roundup threatens homes, shelter setup for evacuees

    Fire near Roundup threatens homes, shelter setup for evacuees

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:13:43 GMT

    A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m. There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north. A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup...

    A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m. There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north. A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup...

  • Movies in the Park raises money for rare disease

    Movies in the Park raises money for rare disease

    Saturday, July 29 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-07-29 04:06:38 GMT

    Friday's Movies in the Park meant a little more than it has in the past. This year was in support of a cause and perhaps a new tradition.

    Friday's Movies in the Park meant a little more than it has in the past. This year was in support of a cause and perhaps a new tradition.

  • Your money: Wells Fargo to compensate customers hit by car loan insurance

    Your money: Wells Fargo to compensate customers hit by car loan insurance

    Saturday, July 29 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-07-29 04:45:52 GMT

    Wells Fargo said it would reimburse more than half a million car-loan customers who may have been forced to buy auto insurance that they didn't need. The bank estimated the total cost at around $80 million. Wells Fargo said in a statement auto-loan contracts do permit banks to buy insurance coverage and pass on the cost  if there is no evidence it had been purchased elsewhere. 

    Wells Fargo said it would reimburse more than half a million car-loan customers who may have been forced to buy auto insurance that they didn't need. The bank estimated the total cost at around $80 million. Wells Fargo said in a statement auto-loan contracts do permit banks to buy insurance coverage and pass on the cost  if there is no evidence it had been purchased elsewhere. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page