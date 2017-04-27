Trump creates accountability office at VA - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Trump creates accountability office at VA

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is creating an office at the Department of Veterans Affairs to improve accountability and protect whistleblowers.
    
Trump says the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection's creation sends "a strong message: Those who fail our veterans will be held, for the first time, accountable."
    
Trump signed an executive order creating the office during a visit Thursday to the VA.
    
The office's eventual head will report directly to VA Secretary David Shulkin. He says the office will help identify "barriers" that make it difficult to fire or reassign employees who are no longer considered fit to work there and serve veterans.
    
In 2014, as many as 40 veterans died while waiting months for appointments at the VA's medical center in Phoenix.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • FAA under federal court order to review seat guidelines

    FAA under federal court order to review seat guidelines

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-07-30 04:31:52 GMT

    The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on  commercial airlines. 

    The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on  commercial airlines. 

  • Thousands evacuated after stage fire at concert

    Thousands evacuated after stage fire at concert

    Saturday, July 29 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-07-30 03:23:45 GMT

    Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage. 

    Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage. 

  • What cars were the "most stolen" in 2016?

    What cars were the "most stolen" in 2016?

    Saturday, July 29 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-07-30 03:18:58 GMT
     The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently released its annual list of the most stolen vehicles. Overall nationwide, the report finds that in 2016, the 1997 Honda Accord was the most stolen car.  
     The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently released its annual list of the most stolen vehicles. Overall nationwide, the report finds that in 2016, the 1997 Honda Accord was the most stolen car.  
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:24:53 GMT

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

  • Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:50:56 GMT

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

  • Montana refuge opened to ranchers who lost grass to fires

    Montana refuge opened to ranchers who lost grass to fires

    Saturday, July 29 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-07-29 18:39:50 GMT
    Courtesy: InciwebCourtesy: Inciweb

    MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is opening the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge to grazing for ranchers who lost rangeland in a large wildfire in eastern Montana. 

    MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is opening the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge to grazing for ranchers who lost rangeland in a large wildfire in eastern Montana. 

  • 18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:08:35 GMT

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

  • Fire near Roundup threatens homes, shelter setup for evacuees

    Fire near Roundup threatens homes, shelter setup for evacuees

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:13:43 GMT

    A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m. There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north. A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup...

    A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m. There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north. A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup...

  • Movies in the Park raises money for rare disease

    Movies in the Park raises money for rare disease

    Saturday, July 29 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-07-29 04:06:38 GMT

    Friday's Movies in the Park meant a little more than it has in the past. This year was in support of a cause and perhaps a new tradition.

    Friday's Movies in the Park meant a little more than it has in the past. This year was in support of a cause and perhaps a new tradition.

  • Your money: Wells Fargo to compensate customers hit by car loan insurance

    Your money: Wells Fargo to compensate customers hit by car loan insurance

    Saturday, July 29 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-07-29 04:45:52 GMT

    Wells Fargo said it would reimburse more than half a million car-loan customers who may have been forced to buy auto insurance that they didn't need. The bank estimated the total cost at around $80 million. Wells Fargo said in a statement auto-loan contracts do permit banks to buy insurance coverage and pass on the cost  if there is no evidence it had been purchased elsewhere. 

    Wells Fargo said it would reimburse more than half a million car-loan customers who may have been forced to buy auto insurance that they didn't need. The bank estimated the total cost at around $80 million. Wells Fargo said in a statement auto-loan contracts do permit banks to buy insurance coverage and pass on the cost  if there is no evidence it had been purchased elsewhere. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page