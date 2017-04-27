Ways to keep wasps away from your house

Yellowjackets work great as a fierce mascot for MSU Billings, but the insect also known as wasps can cause numerous hazards to families at home.

D Todd Larson Apiaries Owner Todd Larson says wasps are more aggressive than bees and more of a predator. He says not to swat at them and to hide bare skin as much as possible. It's easier to kill them when they're more confined, so spraying in the early morning, at night or in the cold is best.

Ace Hardware in Laurel Manager Wayne Reese recommends using wasp and hornet killer spray to fight wasps. He says it's the most lethal to wasps and their hottest selling spray. He says it can reach 20 feet and sells for around four dollars and up. Netted canopies can also help you enjoy the outdoors without the wasps, Reese says.

Reese recommends either not eating outside as it gets warmer or eating in one of those canopies, blocking the hungry wasps.