Robberies in Billings continue with hotel robbery early Thursday morning

Billings Police are investigating a third robbery Thursday following a string of robberies in the city this week.

Billings Police Sgt. Shane Sheldon says around 3:00 Thursday morning a woman robbed the Western Executive Inn Hotel on King Ave. There were no injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident and cannot confirm how much money was stolen.

This robbery comes on the heels of another attempted robbery Wednesday night at the Lucky Lil's Casino in the Rimrock Mall.

Police say the suspect in that robbery was also a woman. The suspect reportedly held an unidentified object as if it were some type of weapon and told the employee to give her money. According to police, the employee refused to turn over the cash.

Police can't say if there's a connection between these two incidents or between the recent robberies this week at the Powderhorn Lounge and the Barrel Room Pub and Casino in Billings.