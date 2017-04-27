Shelby man restoring 1936 carousel

One man’s trash is Harry Benjamin’s treasure.

After a twist of fate last summer, the lifelong Toole County resident ended up with a 1936 Herschel carousel.

"Well, it's actually younger than I am, by about four or five years," he said.

He’s now restoring for folks to ride on in a lot right in the middle of town, next to the Pizza Hut. He says the project - "Carousel Rest Area of Shelby"- is now a full-time job for him.

"It was beat up pretty bad," he said. "The horses were beat up pretty bad."

But it was nothing a little TLC and a lot of paint couldn’t fix.

"It's been on the road all these years, set up and tore down about every week during the summer months, you see," he said.

Benjamin’s getting help painting the 23 aluminum animals (16 horses, two giraffes, two roosters, and one monkey) and benches from artists in town and at the prison nearby. He also bought modern bearings for the carousel.

"I couldn't do it alone, that's for sure," he said. "See, I'm not a painter. I'm not an artist. I'm a machinist, so to speak."

Artist or not, the lifelong farmer and tinkerer is building something beautiful.

“I hope to live long enough to take a ride in it,” he said.

Benjamin hopes to have the carousel finished by September. He's breaking ground on the project today at 10 a.m.

When it's finished, the carousel will be enclosed in a building with bathrooms and a small kitchen, suitable for hosting birthday parties and reunions, according to Benjamin.

The project will cost around $300,000 total. So far, Benjamin has raise $100,000 of that amount.

If you are interested in helping or donating to the project, you can contact Benjamin at 406-424-8090 or h_jbenjamin@juno.com.

You can also make donations directly to the First State Bank in Shelby.