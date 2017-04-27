Billings police searching for Lucky Lil's Casino attempted robbe - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Billings police searching for Lucky Lil's Casino attempted robbery suspect

The Billings Police Department is searching for a female suspect in Wednesday night's attempted robbery at Lucky Lil's Casino.

According to BPD Sergeant Clyde Reid, officers responded to an attempted robbery at the casino in Rimrock Mall just before 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

Reid said the report was a female dressed in all black wearing a blue handkerchief over her face walking into Lucky Lil's and demanding an attendant give her money as the suspect held an unidentified object as if it was a weapon.

Reid said the attendant refused to turn over any money and then the suspect left the casino and was observed getting into a white vehicle and leaving the area.

In addition to the above description, Reid said the suspect is about 5'6" and approximately 210 pounds.

We will continue to bring you the latest online and on-air.

