McDonald's new dark gray uniforms prompt sci-fi comparisons - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

McDonald's new dark gray uniforms prompt sci-fi comparisons

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - McDonald's new uniforms are prompting some teasing online, with comments saying the gray-toned shirts and aprons make employees look like they're part of totalitarian regimes.
    
Among the comparisons being made on social media to an image of the new uniforms: characters from Star Wars and The Hunger Games, and even the North Korean government. The jokes came after McDonald's Corp. had said earlier that the uniforms would start appearing in April. The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company had said they were developed based on feedback from employees and customers, and that more than 70 percent of employees said they would be proud to wear the new uniforms.
    
The uniforms may be worn by about 850,000 employees in the chain's more than 14,000 U.S. locations.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Sick British baby, Charlie Gard, to be sent to hospice to die

    Sick British baby, Charlie Gard, to be sent to hospice to die

    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:46:39 GMT

    A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die.

    A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die.

  • CAUGHT ON CAM: Thief steals 94-year-old man's custom tricycle

    CAUGHT ON CAM: Thief steals 94-year-old man's custom tricycle

    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:10:50 GMT

    Security footage shows thief steal 94-year-old Florida man's custom tricycle, leaving him without transportation.  WFLA's Peter Bernard reports.

    Security footage shows thief steal 94-year-old Florida man's custom tricycle, leaving him without transportation.  WFLA's Peter Bernard reports.

  • Search for man accused of Idaho triple homicide scaled back

    Search for man accused of Idaho triple homicide scaled back

    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-27 04:53:02 GMT
    Authorities are scaling back the search for a man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Idaho. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports it has been two weeks since 60-year-old Gerald Bullinger was seen entering Grand Teton National Park. Aggressive search efforts since then have turned up nothing. Teton County Sheriff's Lt. Matt Carr says the investigation continues but search efforts are going to be scaled back unless new leads arise. Bullinger is suspected of ki...
    Authorities are scaling back the search for a man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Idaho. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports it has been two weeks since 60-year-old Gerald Bullinger was seen entering Grand Teton National Park. Aggressive search efforts since then have turned up nothing. Teton County Sheriff's Lt. Matt Carr says the investigation continues but search efforts are going to be scaled back unless new leads arise. Bullinger is suspected of ki...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fire near Roundup threatens homes, shelter setup for evacuees

    Fire near Roundup threatens homes, shelter setup for evacuees

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:13:43 GMT

    A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m. There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north. A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup...

    A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m. There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north. A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup...

  • Fire in Big Horn County burns around 500 acres, is approaching Yellowstone County

    Fire in Big Horn County burns around 500 acres, is approaching Yellowstone County

    Friday, July 28 2017 1:58 AM EDT2017-07-28 05:58:27 GMT

    The fire started on private property in Big Horn County after 7 p.m. Thursday night. The fire is now headed towards Yellowstone County, according to Brad Shoemaker, Yellowstone County’s Director of Disaster and Emergency Services. As of 10:30 p.m. Shoemaker says the fire is around 500 acres.The cause of the fire is still unknown, however property owners in the area say they believe it may have been caused by lightning. 

    The fire started on private property in Big Horn County after 7 p.m. Thursday night. The fire is now headed towards Yellowstone County, according to Brad Shoemaker, Yellowstone County’s Director of Disaster and Emergency Services. As of 10:30 p.m. Shoemaker says the fire is around 500 acres.The cause of the fire is still unknown, however property owners in the area say they believe it may have been caused by lightning. 

  • Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:24:53 GMT

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

  • Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:50:56 GMT

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

  • 4-year-old girl's rapist gets 42 years in prison

    4-year-old girl's rapist gets 42 years in prison

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-07-26 23:06:31 GMT

    A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. 

    A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. 

  • 18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:08:35 GMT

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

  • Farmers and ranchers pull together for Garfield County

    Farmers and ranchers pull together for Garfield County

    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-28 00:22:04 GMT

    Farmers and ranchers in Carbon County are pulling their resources together to assist those impacted by the Lodgepole Complex Fire. 

    Farmers and ranchers in Carbon County are pulling their resources together to assist those impacted by the Lodgepole Complex Fire. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page