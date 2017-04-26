Trump requiring review of national monuments

A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die.
Security footage shows thief steal 94-year-old Florida man's custom tricycle, leaving him without transportation. WFLA's Peter Bernard reports.
The Republican-run Senate has rejected a GOP proposal to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law and give Congress two years to devise a replacement.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise - who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month - has been discharged from a Washington hospital.
Oregon's liquor stores and cannabis dispensaries are stocking up ahead of the upcoming solar eclipse in anticipation of huge parties surrounding the event. KGW's Nina Mehlhaf reports.
Officials in Florida are investigating video showing a shark being dragged by a boat. The footage, posted on social media shows the boat pulling the shark at a high speed. The State Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's unclear if any laws were broken -- but the agency wants to talk to the boaters responsible. They're asking anyone who can identify the people in the video to call investigators.
An American defense official says a U.S. Navy patrol boat fired warning shots near an Iranian naval ship during a tense encounter in the Persian Gulf.
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio-based U.S. Attorney Richard Durbin Jr. says those responsible for the deaths of eight people inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck outside a San Antonio Walmart store are "ruthless human smugglers indifferent to the well-being of their fragile cargo."
A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m. There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north. A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup...
The fire started on private property in Big Horn County after 7 p.m. Thursday night. The fire is now headed towards Yellowstone County, according to Brad Shoemaker, Yellowstone County’s Director of Disaster and Emergency Services. As of 10:30 p.m. Shoemaker says the fire is around 500 acres.The cause of the fire is still unknown, however property owners in the area say they believe it may have been caused by lightning.
Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides.
While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety.
A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)
Farmers and ranchers in Carbon County are pulling their resources together to assist those impacted by the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
