No injuries in Helena Chemical fire

Cleanup is underway at Helena Chemical in Laurel.

The Laurel Fire Department was called to the business around 6:30 Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were forced to close Main Street for a short time while working the fire. The road reopened around 9:00 a.m..

Captain JW Hopper tells KULR-8 that no one was in the building.

Hopper says the fire burned for around 45 minutes before it was put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.