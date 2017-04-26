MetraPark: Garth Brooks biggest ticket selling artist in Billings history

UPDATE: Public relations representatives say Garth Brooks has broken his Billings ticket sales record. They say over 42,000 tickets have been sold and tickets are still selling. MetraPark representatives say Brooks is now the biggest ticket selling artist in Billings history.

The tickets on sale now are for the Sunday, June 11 show at 7:30 p.m.

One of music industry's biggest entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years.

Garth will make a stop with Trisha Yearwood as part of his world tour at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark beginning Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Once tickets went on sale May 5 for a Saturday show, promoters announced additional shows in Billings. Brooks will also play Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m.

Public relations representatives for Garth Brooks say 39,000 tickets to four shows sold in 36 minutes. They say no more seats remain for those four shows.

Monday, May 8, a representative for Brooks announced a fifth show on Sunday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for that show go on sale Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are at this online location only. There will be no sales at the MetraPark box office.

Garth Brooks is the 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year.