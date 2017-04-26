Garth Brooks adds additional shows in Billings this June

THIS JUST IN: MetraPark announces Garth Brooks will play a 5th show in Billings. They say it's because of the extreme support by the fans.

Details about that show including, date, time and when those tickets go on sale will be announced Monday morning.

Public relations representatives for Garth Brooks say 39,000 tickets to the four already announced shows sold in 36 minutes. They say no more seats remain for those four shows.

One of music industry's biggest entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years.

Garth will make a stop with Trisha Yearwood as part of his world tour at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark beginning Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Once tickets went on sale May 5 for a Saturday show, promoters announced additional shows in Billings. Brooks will also play Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are at this online location only. There will be no sales at the MetraPark box office.

Garth Brooks is the 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year.