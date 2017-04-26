Two casino robberies overnight in Billings happen minutes apart - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Two casino robberies overnight in Billings happen minutes apart

By KULR-8 News Staff
The Billings Police Department says two robberies at separate Billings casinos happened only minutes apart overnight.

Billings Police Lieutenant Shawn Mayo says a robbery was reported at the Powder Horn Lounge on Laurel Rd. around 10:45 Tuesday night. 

A man reportedly placed a note in front of a casino employee, claiming to have a gun and demanding cash.

Lt. Mayo says no weapon was shown and the man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are currently looking for the suspect who's described as a tall, slim, white male in his 30's who was wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, and gloves.

Police say about 20 minutes later, a woman robbed the Barrel Room Pub and Casino in Shiloh Crossing.

The suspect in that robbery is described as a woman in her 20's, about 5 ft. 4 in. tall with an average build and tattoos above her eyebrows.

No weapon was displayed, but her hand was covered to appear as if there was a weapon.

She left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both incidents are under investigation. Police say there's no indication the two robberies were  related.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Billings Police Department.

