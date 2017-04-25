Pet health: Protecting your furry family member can start at home

The fire started on private property in Big Horn County after 7 p.m. Thursday night. The fire is now headed towards Yellowstone County, according to Brad Shoemaker, Yellowstone County’s Director of Disaster and Emergency Services. As of 10:30 p.m. Shoemaker says the fire is around 500 acres.The cause of the fire is still unknown, however property owners in the area say they believe it may have been caused by lightning.
Farmers and ranchers in Carbon County are pulling their resources together to assist those impacted by the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
Before the start of the summer, KULR 8 told you about invasive mussel prevention efforts here in Montana.
More than 20 wildfires are burning throughout the state of Montana. It's not just ranchers and farmers that need to recover after devastation, the pastures and land that have burned also need to grow back.
Near tragedy in Billings Wednesday after a woman got hit by a train and gets trapped underneath.
A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
Near tragedy in Billings Wednesday after a woman got hit by a train and gets trapped underneath.
A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted Congressman Greg Gianforte and U.S. Senator Steve Daines request for emergency funds to aid the state during a dangerous fire season.
