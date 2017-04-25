Weather closes Wyoming roads, interstate routes

Weather closed several roads in the Northeast Wyoming region Tuesday.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation posted closure information and photos on their Facebook page throughout the day to update drivers needing to find an alternate route.

According to WYDOT District 4 Public Relations Specialist Ronda Holwell, snow and slush also created issues for crews working to clear roads.

"The wind is blowing, causing drifting snow...making it difficult to keep roads cleared," Holwell stated Tuesday. Thanks to efforts from those crews, roadways began reopening Tuesday afternoon.

As of 7 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, WYDOT reports the following roads now re-opened:

I-90 from Buffalo to Gillette

I-90 from Sheridan to Buffalo

I-25 from Buffalo to Kaycee

US 16 from Buffalo to Tensleep

For the latest road and travel information, go to http://www.wyoroad.info