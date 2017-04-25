SafeWise ranks Montana among most dangerous states to drive

Two serious accidents happened in Billings Tuesday morning: one on Airport Road and one on 19th and Broadwater.

Accidents happen in every state, but how does Montana compare to other states as far as safe driving?

SafeWise, a home security brand, is ranking Montana among the 2017 most dangerous states for drivers; coming in just behind North Dakota and New Mexico.

SafeWise concluded Montana's total fatalities per 1,000 drivers is .186. North Dakota scored a .256 per 1,000 drivers. The site said security on the road is ranked by factors like seat belts, road conditions and other drivers.

Among ranking high in most dangerous states in which to drive, Montana also ranks high among the most speeding fatalities and drunk driving fatalities.

