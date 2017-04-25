Disney announces release date for new 'Star Wars' film

Authorities are scaling back the search for a man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Idaho. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports it has been two weeks since 60-year-old Gerald Bullinger was seen entering Grand Teton National Park. Aggressive search efforts since then have turned up nothing. Teton County Sheriff's Lt. Matt Carr says the investigation continues but search efforts are going to be scaled back unless new leads arise. Bullinger is suspected of ki...

Authorities are scaling back the search for a man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Idaho. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports it has been two weeks since 60-year-old Gerald Bullinger was seen entering Grand Teton National Park. Aggressive search efforts since then have turned up nothing. Teton County Sheriff's Lt. Matt Carr says the investigation continues but search efforts are going to be scaled back unless new leads arise. Bullinger is suspected of ki...