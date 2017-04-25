Nordstrom selling jeans covered in fake mud for $425 - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Nordstrom selling jeans covered in fake mud for $425

Posted: Updated:
KULR8.COM -

Dirty denim could be the new black, selling for hundreds of dollars at pricey retailers like Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is lighting up the internet with some expensive fake muddy jeans.

The retailer says the jeans "embody rugged, Americana Workwear that's seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty."

The price? $425. Yes, you read that right. And in case you thought that wasn't enough, Nordstrom sells a matching fake-mud caked jacket, also for $425.

The filthy fashion statement isn't actually new. The jeans have been for sale at Nordstrom as well as Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue for quite some time. 


 

