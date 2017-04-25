The Harlem Globetrotters make impact on the court and off it

The Harlem Globetrotters make stops this week in Butte, Bozeman, and Billings, capping off their American Red Cross charity game in Miles City.

Reporter David Kaplan visited Billings Senior High School and Billings Heights Independent Elementary School as students experienced "The Great Assist" program in action.

"When we visit these schools, we talk about our abc's of bullying prevention program, the "A" is action, the "B" is bravery and the "C" is compassion," "Buckets Blakes" (Anthony Blakes), Harlem Globetrotters, guard. said. "That's just to help these kids have a care-free learning environment, so they can focus on their academics, become more intelligent and help the world around them become a better place."

Buckets told students how he was bullied, but then became friends with the bully.

"I think it is very important that these kids know that bullying is not a right of passage and that they need to come to school and not have to worry about being picked on and pushed around," Buckets said.

To learn when and where the Harlem Globetrotters will be going touring in Montana you can go to:

http://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/tickets