2017 Showcase of Homes Tickets

If you've experienced the Parade of Homes, you won't want to miss the 2017 Home Builders Association of Billings Spring Showcase of Homes! This event will take place on May 20th & 21st. Take tours of over 15 affordable luxury homes, perfect for first time home buyers, growing families or retirement downsizing. Guys, don't forget to check out our ultimate Man Cave! It's over 1,400 square feet of Man-Land! Admission tickets are five dollars and can be purchased at any of the homes on the tour. Visit our website at BillingsParadeOfHomes.com for locations and details. Don't miss the 2017 Showcase of Homes on May 20th & 21st!
To win a set of tickets to this amazing event all you need to do is fill out the registration form below! If you are having trouble viewing the registration form, please e-mail us your name, age and phone number to promotions@kulr.com. Winners will be selected on Wednesday, May 17th! Sign up today!
RULES:
Winners will be called on the day assigned to this giveaway. Limit one entry per person. No purchase necessary. Legal residents of the 50 United States (or D.C). Void where prohibited. Terms and conditions may apply. Promotion runs through 5/17/17. Winners must pick-up prizes at the KULR-8 business office (2045 Overland Ave. Billings, MT) between the hours of 8am and 5pm Monday-Friday. Tickets provided by Home Builders Association of Billings, Inc.
