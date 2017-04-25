Person ejected from car in Airport Road crash

A crash Tuesday morning forced police to close a portion of Airport Road East at Swords Lane.

According to police a small four-door car pulled onto Airport Road and was struck by an oncoming pickup truck.

Police tell KULR-8 that the passenger in the front seat of the car was unrestrained and ejected into the driver’s side rear seat. He was extricated by Billings firefighters and transported to St. V’s by AMR where he is in critical condition.

The driver of the car was transported to Billings Clinic and is in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.