Motorcycle crash closes Broadwater Ave.

Commuters found they had to take alternative routes Tuesday morning after police and emergency workers were forced to close Broadwatrer Ave. at 19th St West.

Police tell KULR-8 that a pick-up truck struck a motorcycle at the intersection around 6:10 a.m..

Police identify the rider of the motorcycle only as a 25 year old male. The rider suffered serious injuries to his legs, pelvis and head. He was not wearing a helmet. The rider was transported to Billings Clinic for treatment.

During the investigation, police learned that the motorcycle had been reported stolen on April 17th.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.