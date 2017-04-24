Voting for 'War of Walls' competition is near

It's that time of year again for the 'War of the Walls' competition. Five different high schools from the billings area are competing for best mural located at different Master Lube locations.



Each mural shows a lot of effort and talent from the high school students who participated.



"I've never painted something that big before and I kinda just wanted to do more of, like, a realistic look to it, " said Sophia Salisbury, a Skyview High School student participating in the mural competition.



Apart from Skyview, Billings Central Catholic High, Billings West High, Billings Senior High, and Laurel High School are participating in the competition.

Each high school has a Master Lube location throughout Billings and Laurel to paint the art pieces. The effort is part of a fundraiser to help raise money for the alcohol-free graduation night at the end of the school year. After the students finish painting their murals, one mural is voted as the best one by the public.



Not all of the murals are completed so far, but they still have some time to finish. This competition goes back to 2008. Voting is expected to take place the first week of may. Voting will soon take place at https://www.facebook.com/masterlube/. Voting will open to the public the first week of May.