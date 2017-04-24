SD2 Trustees approve expulsion of 2 middle schoolers

School District 2 Trustees approve Superintendent Terry Bouck's recommendation to expel two middle school students.

Trustees from the Elementary District were part of the meeting since the students are middle schoolers.

The meeting started at 11:30 Monday morning with a school attorney reviewing student discipline rules.

Trustees then met in two closed sessions.

Trustee Doctor Greta Besch Moen, says expelling students is not something that happens very often.

She says they don't want students to miss out on an education, but they need to take into consideration the safety of everyone.

The special meetings ended around three Monday afternoon.

Dr. Besch Moen says the parents of the students were invited to the meeting but were not at the meetings.