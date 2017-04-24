Woman expected to change plea in Poplar child's death

A homicide trial is canceled for a Fort Peck resident accused of punching an infant to death last year.

An order to vacate the trial of Janelle Red Dog was filed Monday in federal court.

According to court documents Red Dog is expected to enter a guilty plea for second degree murder on May 1st at 1:30pm.

In April of 2016 Red Dog told police 13-month-old Kenzley Olson was missing.

That prompted an Amber Alert across Montana, Wyoming, and both Dakotas.

Red Dog had been caring for Kenzley for about two weeks after the girl's mother dropped her off and failed to return.