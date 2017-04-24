Utah zoo welcomes baby zebra; first born there since 1980s - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Utah zoo welcomes baby zebra; first born there since 1980s

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Utah's Hogle Zoo / Facebook Utah's Hogle Zoo / Facebook

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Salt Lake City zoo has added a fourth striped member to its zebra exhibit after a foal was born at the facility earlier this month.
    
Spokeswoman for Utah's Hogle Zoo Erica Hansen said Monday that the healthy female zebra has joined her father, Ziggy, mother, Zoey and a third zebra named Ziva, who all live at the facility.
    
She says they are very proud of the birth, as the baby is the first zebra born at the zoo since the 1980s.
    
Hansen says after about a 12-month pregnancy, the delivery was a smooth, one-hour process. It then took less than an hour for the baby to start walking and attempting to run around.
    
The zoo hasn't decided on a name for the foal yet, but plans to steer-clear of any names that start with the letter "Z''.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Search for man accused of Idaho triple homicide scaled back

    Search for man accused of Idaho triple homicide scaled back

    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-27 04:53:02 GMT
    Authorities are scaling back the search for a man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Idaho. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports it has been two weeks since 60-year-old Gerald Bullinger was seen entering Grand Teton National Park. Aggressive search efforts since then have turned up nothing. Teton County Sheriff's Lt. Matt Carr says the investigation continues but search efforts are going to be scaled back unless new leads arise. Bullinger is suspected of ki...
    Authorities are scaling back the search for a man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Idaho. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports it has been two weeks since 60-year-old Gerald Bullinger was seen entering Grand Teton National Park. Aggressive search efforts since then have turned up nothing. Teton County Sheriff's Lt. Matt Carr says the investigation continues but search efforts are going to be scaled back unless new leads arise. Bullinger is suspected of ki...

  • Senate vote for "repeal-only" amendment of Obamacare fails 45-55

    Senate vote for "repeal-only" amendment of Obamacare fails 45-55

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 4:31 PM EDT2017-07-26 20:31:54 GMT

    The Republican-run Senate has rejected a GOP proposal to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law and give Congress two years to devise a replacement. 

    The Republican-run Senate has rejected a GOP proposal to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law and give Congress two years to devise a replacement. 

  • Scalise discharged from hospital, beginning rehabilitation

    Scalise discharged from hospital, beginning rehabilitation

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-07-26 16:37:08 GMT

    House Majority Whip Steve Scalise - who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month - has been discharged from a Washington hospital.

    House Majority Whip Steve Scalise - who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month - has been discharged from a Washington hospital.

    •   

  • Most Popular